Vesterhav Offshore Wind Farms Inaugurated

The Danish government and Vattenfall have inaugurated two offshore wind farms, Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd, with a combined 344 MW capacity.

The wind farms are located off the Danish west coast and consist of 41 wind turbines in total. Operations and service will be carried out from Vattenfall’s service facility at Hvide Sande Port.

“We’re excited to welcome Vesterhav Nord and Vesterhav Syd to our offshore wind portfolio,” says Helene Biström, head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall.





“By investing in additional offshore capacity, we’re making a tangible impact on Denmark’s energy independence while benefiting the local community. The Vesterhav projects will also help balance the Danish electricity system as a whole. These new wind farms reinforce our commitment to delivering fossil-free energy and driving the transition towards a fossil-free future.”