Vestas’ Steelhead Americas Sells 250 MW Wind Project

An undisclosed customer has acquired a 250 MW wind project from Steelhead Americas, Vestas’ development arm in North America. The project, located in the U.S., will include 59 V150-4.2 MW turbines and one V110-2.0 MW turbine in 2.2 MW operating mode. After acquiring the project in 2019, Steelhead Americas led all development efforts including permitting, land acquisition, construction design and BOP contractor selection to deliver the customer a project that is ready for construction and installation.

Vestas will provide supply, transportation and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset. Turbine delivery for the order begins in the first quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled by the end of 2022.

Steelhead Americas is a wholly owned project development subsidiary of Vestas that aims to enable future growth of renewable energy assets in North American with over 3 GW of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.

“As we look to continue to grow our development pipeline, we are excited to supply a construction ready project with the V150-4.2 MW flagship turbine to one of the global leaders in the renewable energy market,” says Chris Rogers, vice president of development for Vestas Americas.