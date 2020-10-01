Vestas Secures Multiple U.S. Supply Orders

Vestas, a Danish manufacturer, seller, installer and servicer of wind turbines, has secured orders to supply multiple U.S. wind farms.

The company received a 185 MW order for V150-4.2 MW turbines in 4.3 MW power-optimized mode for a U.S. wind project. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 20-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“We’re pleased to expand the V150 footprint in the U.S.,” says Austin Schroll, senior director of sales for Vestas Americas. “The 4 MW technology is ideally suited for the project. Our service operations solutions will keep the project operating at full capacity to provide reliable and renewable energy for the long-term.”

Additionally, Vestas has secured an order for 17 V150-5.6 MW turbines for a second wind project in the U.S. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a 10-year service agreement. Turbine delivery for this project is scheduled for the third quarter of 2021 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2021.

The orders take Vestas’ announced firm order intake for the EnVentus platform to 1,090 MW since winning the first project in the third quarter of last year. Introduced in early 2019, the Enventus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging proven technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customization needs more efficiently through advanced modularity.

At this time, both projects and customers are undisclosed per the customers’ request.