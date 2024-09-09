Vestas Secures 810 MW Empire Wind 1 Project Order

Vestas has secured an 810 MW offshore order from Equinor to power New York’s Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project.

The order includes 54 V236-15.0 MW turbines and marks Vestas’ first order in the U.S. for an offshore platform and this type of turbine.

The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a five-year comprehensive service agreement followed by a long-term service support agreement.





“We are privileged to partner with Equinor on this momentous U.S. project and provide them with our flagship offshore technology,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America.

“Reaching this major milestone is a testament to the vigorous dedication of our entire team, who continuously strive to advance clean energy solutions and build the long-term future of the U.S. offshore market.”

Vestas’ flagship V236-15.0 MW offshore wind turbine received its type certification last year. Since its launch, the company has secured 13 GW of orders and supplier agreements globally.

The Empire Wind 1 project also includes the transformation of the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal (SBMT) in Brooklyn, N.Y., which is set to provide the infrastructure to deploy the offshore wind turbines. This includes the staging and pre-assembly activities such as load-in, load-out and transportation of turbine components, tools and containers before progressing towards offshore installation and commissioning.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 2026 with completion scheduled for 2027.