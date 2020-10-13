Vestas Receives Wind Project Order from Vietnamese Developer

Soc Trang Energy Joint Stock Co., a subsidiary of Xuan Cau Co. Ltd., has placed a 29 MW wind project order with Vestas.

Located in Soc Trang, a province in the Mekong Delta of southern Vietnam, the Soc Trang 7 wind project will feature seven V150-4.2 MW turbines with customized towers placed on reinforced onshore foundations raised above sea level in the shallow near-shore waters.

Vestas will work closely with the customer to handle the complexity of planning and executing the intertidal project and will supervise the installation of the turbines, strategically placed to utilize the full potential of the Mekong Delta region’s favorable wind conditions. This will be Vestas’ ninth intertidal order since winning its first intertidal order in Vietnam less than a year ago in December 2019.

“Having won over 1 GW of new wind projects in Vietnam, this deal underlines the confidence that our customers have in us and our ability to develop wind energy solutions for complex and challenging environments,” says Clive Turton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Vestas is proud to partner with local developers like Xuan Cau Co. Ltd., who are eager to expand their renewable footprint in Vietnam. We look forward to working closely with them to grow the large potential for intertidal wind projects in the region.”

The order also includes a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to maximize energy production for the site. With a yield-based availability guarantee, Vestas will provide the customer with long-term business case certainty.

The project is planned to achieve commissioning in the third quarter of 2021.

