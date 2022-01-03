Vestas Picks Up 221 MW Wind Turbine Order for U.S. Project

Vestas has received a 221 MW order to power a wind project in the U.S. The project consists of 46 V150-4.5 MW turbines, three V110-2.0 MW turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, and two V136-3.45 MW turbines in 3.6 MW operating mode.

The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2022, with commissioning scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

The customer and project are undisclosed.