Vestas Obtains 297 MW Order for Canadian Project

Vestas has secured a 297 MW order for an undisclosed wind project in Canada. This order consists of a mix of 45 V150-4.5 MW turbines and 22 V150-4.2 MW turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

The order includes supply, transport and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery will begin in the third quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The customer and project are undisclosed.