Vestas Gains 207 MW Project and Debuts New Platform Wind Turbine Variants

Vestas has secured a 207 MW order from Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions to power the Ledyard Windpower project in Iowa, featuring 46 V150-4.5 MW wind turbines. The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

To drive the global energy transition and expand the deployment of wind energy across the globe, Vestas continues to strengthen its product portfolio and with this order Vestas introduces the V150-4.5 MW and V136-4.5 MW, two new variants of the 4 MW platform.

The new variants offer an increase in annual energy production of more than 3% compared with the existing variants of V136-4.2 MW and V150-4.2 MW. They leverage the 4 MW technology with a combined global order intake of more than 21 GW. The increased power output is achieved while maintaining the same climate application space and noise level. This enables expanded applicability in some European, North American and South East Asian markets.

“We have seen strong demand for the V150-4.2 MW turbine, particularly in the U.S., and the new V150-4.5 MW variant will continue to cement Vestas leadership in this segment,” says John Eggers, chief technology officer of Vestas North America. “Vestas will continue to develop a modular product approach to meet market demands ensuring that Vestas’ products fulfill the expectations of our customers”.

Turbine delivery for the Ledyard Windpower project begins in the second quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2022.