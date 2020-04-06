Vestas Equips the Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project

Vestas has received a 139 MW order from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind to supply 33 Vestas V117-4.2MW Typhoon variant turbines for the Akita Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm Project.

Located in Japan’s northern Akita prefecture, the wind farm will be the first utility-scale offshore project in Japan.

The wind farm is owned by Akita Offshore Wind Corp., a special purpose company led by Marubeni Corp., with additional Japanese project sponsors. MHI Vestas Offshore Wind will be responsible for the overall construction of the project.

The V117-4.2 MW Typhoon turbine offers maximum energy production in medium to high wind speeds. It strengthens the 4 MW platform’s performance in extreme wind conditions expanding reach into areas with very strong wind and typhoon type weather. Specifically designed for the Japanese climatic conditions, this technology has fulfilled all local certification requirements and can be applied for both onshore and offshore projects.

“We are happy to be able to support MHI Vestas, our joint venture that focuses on offshore wind, in their first firm order in Japan,” says Clive Turton, president of Vestas Asia Pacific.

“This order showcases Vestas’ experience in Japan and our comprehensive turbine portfolio to have the right turbine variant to fit the market’s needs,” he adds.

Vestas installed its first turbine in Japan in 1995 and has since installed a total of 629 MW. Turbine delivery is scheduled in the second half of 2021 and installation is expected to commence in 2022.

Photo: A Vestas equipped offshore wind farm