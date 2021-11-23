Vestas Debuts New Wind Turbine for Medium to High Wind Sites

To offer enhanced customization for medium to high wind sites, Vestas has introduced the V162-6.8 MW wind turbine of the EnVentus platform.

The V162-6.8 MW is globally applicable and combines an increased power rating and operational flexibility to deliver up to 7% annual energy production (AEP) depending on project-specific conditions. The V162-6.8 MW features flexible power ratings of 6.5 MW, 6.8 MW and 7.2 MW in addition to expanded site applicability through an optional larger CoolerTop. The performance improvements are achieved through enhanced EnVentus powertrain and power conversion systems.

“We take another step forward with the introduction of the V162-6.8 MW, reaching the next level in applicability and scalability,” says Anders Nielsen, Vestas’s chief technology officer. “The V162-6.8 MW demonstrates how our modular product development enhances our ability to continuously innovate and lead the industry in developing customizable and sustainable energy solutions that meet our customers’ needs. We are proud to introduce a wind turbine that underlines Vestas’ continued leadership within high-quality sustainable energy solutions, optimized for all project-specific conditions.”

The V162-6.8 MW will benefit from enhanced transportability and siteability. It will be based on Vestas’ new modularized nacelle concept, where the nacelle structure is divided into the main nacelle house containing the powertrain and the side compartment with the power system including converter and transformer. Both nacelle compartments are dimensionally designed to correspond to general industry logistics standards for road, rail, and ocean transportation with less need for specialized handling.

The EnVentus platform is the next generation of Vestas technology, building on and leveraging technology from the 2 MW, 4 MW and 9 MW platforms to meet customization needs more efficiently through advanced modularity.