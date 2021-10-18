Vestas Chosen as Preferred Supplier for New York Offshore Wind Projects

Empire Offshore Wind, a joint venture between Equinor and bp, has named Vestas as the preferred turbine supplier for the 2.1 GW Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2 offshore wind projects in New York.

Vestas will provide 138 V236-15.0 MW turbines for Empire Wind 1 and 2, located 15-30 miles off the coast of Long Island. With this project, New York, Equinor, bp and Vestas are together taking a leading role in USA’s offshore industry development and bringing the USA one step closer to achieving President Biden’s goal of 30 GW of offshore wind capacity installed by 2030 as well as New York State’s goal of installing 9 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2035.

“We are honored to partner with Equinor and bp as preferred supplier for the Empire wind projects and provide our V236-15.0 MW turbine to help New York achieve its ambitious offshore wind energy goals,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “To be part of a landmark project like Empire Wind 1 and 2 is a testament to the hard work of Vestas colleagues across the world dedicated to developing offshore technology capable of delivering, reliable, resilient, and sustainable wind energy to communities around the world.”

The tower sections for Empire Wind 1 and 2 are planned to be sourced from the Marmen/Welcon plant, which is being developed in Port of Albany. For staging of turbine components, Vestas will utilize the upgraded port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal, developing a local, New York-based, supply chain to provide a comprehensive set of services in the staging, pre-assembly and installation activities.

In addition, Vestas will deliver a comprehensive multi-year solution to service the wind farm when operational, with the goal to establish a New York-based service organization.