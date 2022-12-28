Vestas Captures 73 MW Order for V110-2.0 MW Wind Turbines

Vestas has received a 73 MW order to repower an undisclosed wind project in the U.S. The order consists of 33 V110-2.0 MW wind turbines in 2.2 MW operating mode, which will replace the site’s current technology.

The order includes supply, delivery and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery begins in the third quarter of 2023 with commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023. The customer and project are undisclosed.