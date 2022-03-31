Vestas Asia Pacific Receives 295 MW Order for Offshore Wind Initiative

Vestas has secured a 295 MW order for the Zhong Neng offshore wind project, located off the coast of Changhua County, Taiwan. The project is being jointly developed by Taiwan-based China Steel Corp. (CSC) and Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). This marks the third offshore project between Vestas and CIP in Taiwan, with a combined capacity of almost 900 MW.

The project will feature 31 Vestas V174-9.5 MW turbines. Upon the project completion, Vestas will also service the turbines through a 15-year Active Output Management (AOM 5000) energy-based service agreement, optimizing energy production for the project.

“We are pleased to begin our partnership with CSC and extend our cooperation with CIP on the Zhong Neng project,” states Purvin Patel, president at Vestas Asia Pacific (APAC). “Taiwan is a key market for Vestas Asia Pacific, and this is a great milestone for us and our partners that will deliver both competitive renewable energy and local economic development”.

The V174-9.5 MW turbines will be the most localized offshore wind turbines in Taiwan to date and will be based on local manufacturing and sourcing of 19 components from local Taiwan-based companies, including blades by Tien Li Offshore Wind Technology from their facility in Taichung Harbour.

“With this latest project we continue to leverage our strong supply chain in Taiwan,” says Alex Robertson, vice president and general manager at Vestas Taiwan. “Beyond our considerable investment in and development of the local supply chain, we are also building up our offshore service fleet, adding another long-term contract to our portfolio. I am delighted that CSC and CIP have entrusted Vestas with the operation and maintenance of the wind turbines to 2039.”

“We are happy to enter the construction phase with our strong partner, Vestas,” comments Joris Hol, CEO of Zhong Neng Project. “Driven by Zhong Neng Project’s strong dedication in local economic development, Vestas has made significant progress in setting up a strong local supply chain. We are confident we can deliver on Taiwan’s local supply chain ambitions delivering quality components.”

Deliveries for this project are expected to begin in 2023; it is expected to be fully commercially operational in 2024.

“Together with CSC, we are delighted to expand our solid collaboration with Vestas and the local supply chain,” adds Marina Hsu, managing director of Copenhagen Infrastructure Service Co., which is owned by CIP-managed funds. “We believe we can build on the successful foundation established by the previous Changfang and Xidao projects and thereby mature the local supply chain for the Zhong Neng project to further enhance quality, delivery and competitiveness.”