Vestas Appoints New CTO, COO

Driven by the position of renewables as the cheapest source of electricity in two-thirds of the world, the energy transition is, despite short-term uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, in a new phase where higher penetration of renewables, accelerated electrification and new markets are creating demand for Vestas’ technology, manufacturing and solutions.

To lead Vestas’ technology development throughout this new phase, the company has appointed Anders Nielsen as it new executive vice president of Vestas Power Solutions (CTO), taking over from Anders Vedel who will continue in a role as chief scientific advisor. Vestas also says Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, who has served as interim executive vice president of manufacturing and global procurement (COO) since Jan. 1, will become the permanent COO of Vestas. Both appointments are effective as of May 12.

“On behalf of all of Vestas, I’m delighted to welcome Anders Nielsen as our new CTO and confirm Tommy Rahbek Nielsen as our COO,” says Henrik Andersen, president and CEO of Vestas.

“Vestas will continue to push the industry to higher levels with Anders and Tommy, and I’m confident the two functions will work closely to leverage our investments to a level that surpasses past performance. I’m also pleased we now have an executive management team with the profile and experience to lead Vestas and the industry through the next exciting phase of the energy transition and restart of the global economy,” he adds.

Nielsen brings more than 30 years of industrial experience from the automotive industry, including executive roles at Scania, Man Truck & Bus AG and Volkswagen Truck & Bus. Most recently Nielsen served as CTO of Traton Group, a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group.

As chief scientific advisor, Anders Vedel will report to Henrik Andersen, but hand over his seat in Vestas’ executive management to Anders Nielsen. In his new role, Anders Vedel serves as executive advisor to Henrik Andersen as well the boards of both Vestas and MHI Vestas Offshore, providing his unique experience within technology, science and renewables.

“With renewables being cost-competitive and a source of stability during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is a truly exciting time to join the energy industry and I’m honored to be accepting the opportunity Vestas has given me,” says Nielsen.

“I look forward to working closely with our thousands of highly-skilled engineers to accelerate modularization and develop the sustainable energy solutions that will accelerate the global energy transition,” he adds.

Photo: Anders Vedel, CTO of Vestas