Verizon Signs Purchase Agreements with Leeward for Up to 640 MW of Renewables

Leeward Renewable Energy has entered into 15-year renewable energy purchase agreements (REPAs) with Verizon Communications for the purchase of energy generated from four of Leeward’s wind and solar projects under development: Blackford County Wind, Horizon Solar, the White Wing Ranch Solar projects, and an 80 MW wind project in development.

In aggregate, the projects will have the capacity to generate up to 640 MW of energy, which will help Verizon achieve its goal to be net zero in its operational emissions (scope 1 and 2) by 2035.

Construction of all projects is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024, with each project also providing jobs and economic benefits to its surrounding community.

“Since 2019, Verizon has issued three $1 billion green bonds to support our climate strategy, including our expansive renewable energy initiatives,” says James Gowen, Verizon’s chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, global supply chain. “Through investments in clean energy solutions – like these agreements with Leeward Renewable Energy – Verizon is doing its part to green the U.S. energy grid.”

The projects will utilize wind turbines and thin-film panels from America’s renewable technology manufacturers. Leeward’s contracted solar panel supply with First Solar will enable reliable project delivery for Verizon.

“We are excited to expand our established relationship with Verizon, which speaks to Leeward’s strengths as a partner in helping our nation’s leading companies meet their sustainability goals,” states Andrew Flanagan, chief development officer at Leeward. “We are pleased to be recognized as a company that safely and successfully delivers reliable wind, solar and energy storage solutions to innovative companies across the country. We look forward to continue building on this momentum to achieve our vision of harnessing renewable energy to power the world.”

Located in Blackford County, Indiana, the Blackford Wind project will have a generation capacity of 200 MW. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in February 2023 and be completed by December 31, 2023.

The Horizon Solar project, located in Texas’ Frio County, will have a generation capacity of 200 MW. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in September 2022 and be completed by December 31, 2023.

Located in Yuma County, Arizona, the White Wing Ranch Solar project will have a generation capacity of 160 MW. Construction of the facility is expected to begin in May 2023 and be completed by June 30, 2024.

The last project, an 80 MW wind asset, is in development.

Verizon and Leeward have an existing relationship through previously signed REPAs for the 196 MW Big Plain and 100 MW Oak Trail solar projects.