Vena Energy Puts Forth Two New Projects for Offshore Wind Development Auction

Vena Energy, a portfolio company of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), is launching two offshore wind projects, Wei-Na and Wei-Long, with a total capacity of 1.8 GW, to participate in auctions under Taiwan Phase 3 Offshore Wind Zonal Development.

The 1,200 MW Wei-Na Offshore Wind Project will be located 20 kilometers off the coast of Miaoli County, with a site area of about 126 square kilometers, and at a water depth of about 52-78 meters. The 600 MW Wei-Long Offshore Wind Project will be located 43 kilometers outside Changhua County, and spans an area of approximately 76 square kilometers, and a depth of about 40-62 meters. The two offshore wind projects are expected to use large wind turbines with a single capacity of 14 MW to 20 MW.

Vena Energy is a fully integrated renewable energy developer, owner and operator with over 200 wind and solar projects under operation, construction and development, including over 10 GW of offshore wind capacity across the Asia Pacific region.

“The development and generation of offshore wind projects is instrumental to accelerating the energy transition,” says Daniel Astbury, head of wind at Vena Energy. “We are excited about Taiwan’s potential for offshore wind power. We will leverage our experience in other Asian markets and utilize our Corporate PPA capabilities with international off-takers to develop a robust pipeline in APAC.”

“Vena Energy has operated and invested across the Taiwan renewable energy sector for several years, successfully building over 400 MW of solar capacity,” comments Will Feng, general manager of offshore wind development in Taiwan. “The selected offshore wind sites have been carefully assessed to exclude environmentally sensitive and restricted areas. We will utilize our local experience and continue to engage with all our stakeholders to develop our offshore wind pipeline and contribute to Taiwan’s net-zero emission target.”