Vena Energy Announces Plans for 2,000 MW Blue Marlin Offshore Wind Project

Vena Energy has unveiled its plans for the 2,000 MW Blue Marlin Offshore Wind Project off the Victorian Coast in the Gippsland Basin in in Victoria, Australia.

It is expected to be developed over several stages, with construction commencing in 2028.

Owen Sela, head of Vena Energy in Australia, says the project was first identified as an ideal site for offshore wind development by Vena Energy in 2017, with a location over 23 kilometers off the coast to minimize visual impact and take advantage of stronger offshore winds.

“Recent changes in regulation and market landscape has highlighted the importance of offshore wind as a large-scale renewable energy source that has the potential to deliver improved security of supply, greater diversity in the energy mix, and better outcomes for electricity consumers,” Sela states.

“Climate change presents a real and ever-present threat to the environment, as well as our way of life, and Vena Energy is committed to accelerating the development of innovative renewable energy projects and generation of clean, sustainable energy in Australia,” Sela adds.