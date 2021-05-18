VayuAI, Cycle Development Partner to Pursue Wind Farm Repowering

VayuAI Corp., a provider of cloud automation technology solutions for improving wind farm energy output, and Cycle Development, an Oregon-based wind farm repowering developer, have entered a reseller agreement under which they will offer combined solutions to increase production at existing U.S. wind farms.

Under the agreement, valued at $350 million, Cycle will acquire 20 GW of VayuAI cloud computing, optimization and machine learning technology over a 10-year deployment.

“This combination of VayuAI’s advanced software and optimization solutions with Cycle’s hardware deployment experience opens the door for wind farms to immediately increase annual energy production, preserve production tax credits, extend life, reduce operations and maintenance costs, and optimize energy and capacity,” says Jim Kiles, CEO of VayuAI. “Customers will be able to carefully manage plans to extend production tax credits while moving more intelligently into a flexible approach to valuable assets based on careful planning and informed decision making to balance capital costs, benefits and timing to maximum wind farm advantage.”

The U.S. repowering market continues to grow, estimated at $30 billion by 2030, according to a recent National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) study.

Photo: Cycle Development’s Portfolio web page