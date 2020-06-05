Vattenfall Set to Build World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Vattenfall has completed its final investment decision for the Hollandse Kust Zuid 1-4 offshore wind farm.

With its installed capacity of 1,500 MW, the Hollandse Kust Zuid offshore wind farm will be the largest of its kind worldwide when fully operational in 2023. The wind farm will consist of 140 turbines, each with a capacity of 11 MW.

Vattenfall was awarded permits for the construction of Hollandse Kust Zuid after winning two subsidy-free tender rounds in 2018 and 2019. The two projects have been combined into one wind farm to optimize the process.

“Vollandse Kust Zuid will not only provide fossil-free and affordable electricity to our private and business customers. It’s also a large infrastructure investment that creates significant economic activity and employment in times of economic uncertainty,” says Gunnar Groebler, senior vice president and head of business area wind in Vattenfall.

“Thanks to good cooperation with our national and international partners, we are well prepared to take the next step in realizing this milestone project,” adds Groebler.

Both the construction, which will be initiated offshore in 2021, and operation of the wind farm and its service facility will offer significant regional business opportunities and long term high-quality employment.

In 2023, Hollandse Kust Zuid will provide a third of the total installed offshore wind capacity in the Netherlands, making a major contribution to the Dutch government’s renewable energy targets.

Vattenfall has partnered with the following suppliers: