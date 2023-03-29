Vattenfall, Havfram Wind Sign PSA for Norfolk projects

Vattenfall has appointed Havfram Wind as the preferred supplier for the installation of wind turbines for Vattenfall’s Norfolk projects in the United Kingdom.

The agreement covers transport and installation works over a period of three years, utilizing one of Havfram Wind’s NG20000X Jack-Up Wind Turbine Installation Vessels with a 3,200-ton crane. The work will start in the spring of 2027.

“Our collaboration with Vattenfall is of great importance for us as an ambitious and fast-growing offshore wind construction company,” says Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind. “The Norfolk Boreas and Norfolk Vanguard projects are of particular interest, because of their multi-GW size and their important contribution to the UK renewable energy market, the largest in Europe.”