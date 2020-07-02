Vattenfall Making Strides with Norfolk Vanguard Project

The U.K. Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has awarded development consent for Vattenfall’s application to build the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm.

“We’re delighted to receive planning consent for Norfolk Vanguard. This decision justifies the confidence that we have in the offshore wind sector in the U.K., and we’re looking forward to developing the project and benefiting the local community,” says Gunnar Groebler, senior vice president of Vattenfall’s wind business.

“Vattenfall’s purpose is to power climate-smarter living. Decarbonizing our economies starts with one of the most essential resources – electricity. This news sends a strong signal that the U.K. is serious about its climate ambitions and is open for business to power a green economic recovery,” he adds.

Located more than 47 km from the Norfolk coast and with an installed capacity of 1.8 GW, the Norfolk Vanguard project will support hundreds of local jobs and continue to sponsor local and regional skills initiatives.

After extensive consultation and engagement with stakeholders, local communities and supply chain, Vattenfall submitted an application for a development consent order (DCO) in June 2018. The examination phase began in December 2018, concluded in June 2019 and the DCO has now been granted by the Secretary of State.