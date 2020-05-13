Van Oord’s Svanen Arrives at Kriegers Flak Wind Farm

Svanen, Van Oord’s heavy lift vessel, has arrived at the Danish Kriegers Flak offshore wind field in the Baltic Sea. The Svanen will commence its installation works on the foundations for the offshore wind farm.

Van Oord entered into an agreement with Vattenfall for the transport and installation of the foundations for Kriegers Flak wind farm. Van Oord will install the 72 monopiles and transition pieces. With a production capacity of just over 600 MW, Kriegers Flak will be Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm and is scheduled to be fully operational in 2021. The project is being constructed across a range of 15 km to 40 km from the Danish coast.

The monopiles – of up to 800 tons – will be transported floating from Rostock, Germany, directly to the offshore site. The transition pieces will be transported on barges from Aalborg, Denmark. A noise mitigation system will be used to reduce the underwater noise resulting from offshore pile driving. In April, Van Oord’s subsea rock installation vessel Bravenes started the installation of the seabed protection.

Van Oord’s 8,000-ton lift installation vessel Svanen provides a cost-effective solution for its clients. So far, the vessel has installed approximately 650 foundations throughout Europe, of which the vast majority were monopiles in the Baltic Sea, including at the Anholt, Baltic 2 and Arkona projects. More wind farm projects are expected to be launched in the Baltic in the near future.

Photo: Kriegers Flak Offshore wind farm