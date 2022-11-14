Valmont Sells Offshore Wind Unit to Euro Steel

Valmont Industries Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its offshore wind business to Euro Steel, a Denmark-based supplier of steel products to the European wind market.

The offshore wind business, known as Valmont SM, was acquired in 2014. It is reported in the renewable energy product line in the company’s infrastructure segment and expected to generate approximately $100 million of revenue in fiscal 2022.

“A critical aspect of our strategy is to focus our businesses in areas where we see the highest potential for global growth, scalability and value creation,” says Stephen G. Kaniewski, Valmont’s president and CEO. “This transaction enables our Renewable Energy management team to focus exclusively on expanding our solar business, which has tremendous growth opportunities globally and better aligns with our strategy of delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

“I want to thank our Valmont SM associates for successfully facilitating the efforts to reshape the business toward more profitable growth,” Kaniewski continues. “We are very pleased that the team will be working with a strong partner who has a shared vision to invest and grow the business to meet increasing market demand for larger turbine and structure sizes.”

The company expects the transaction to be completed this quarter.