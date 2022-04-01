Valmont Locks Down Multi-Year Order with Siemens Gamesa for Rotor Houses

Valmont Industries Inc.’s Valmont SM has entered into a supply agreement with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to provide components for the next generation of rotor houses for the offshore wind market. The order is the largest single order in Valmont SM’s history.

Valmont SM, a Valmont company, is a provider of wind turbine towers and direct-drive generator rotor houses. For over twenty years, Valmont SM has partnered with SGRE to support renewable energy projects.

“We have worked closely with SGRE for many years and this agreement is a natural extension of our strong relationship,” says Niels Brix, head of Valmont SM. “The scope of this order emphasizes SGRE’s significant pipeline of offshore wind projects in Europe. We consider this partnership to be a very important collaboration in supporting the green energy transition throughout the region.”

“Valmont and SGRE are a perfect match for the long-term cross-functional development of rotor houses for the offshore wind industry,” states Mark Don Hansen, global commodity manager at SGRE.

Valmont SM has created a paint coatings facility for wind components, resulting in an annual reduction of paint usage of approximately 366 tons, and 8,500 tons of CO2 reduction annually. Additionally, with this order, SGRE is able to source locally produced renewable energy components in close proximity to its supply chain needs.

“The number of sustainable initiatives that Valmont is driving to reduce CO2 in our supply chain was a strong deciding factor for us to secure this partnership,” adds Hansen.

Production is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.