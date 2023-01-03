Valmont Completes Sale of Offshore Wind Business to Euro Steel

Valmont Industries Inc. has completed the previously announced sale of Valmont SM, its offshore wind business. The company entered into a definitive agreement in November to sell its offshore wind business to Euro Steel, a Denmark-based supplier of steel products to the European wind market. The offshore wind business, known as Valmont SM, was acquired in 2014.

The transaction will generate a GAAP diluted loss per share of approximately ($1.20) to ($1.45), nearly all due to a non-cash accumulated currency translation loss.

Founded in 1988, Euro Steel Denmark supplies steel plates, beams and other products to turbine manufacturers in European wind markets.