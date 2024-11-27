Vaisala Launches WindCube Lidar Service Enhancements

Vaisala has released added service enhancements to its WindCube vertical profiling lidar for offshore and onshore wind data.

The new offerings will be available for new WindCube orders starting December 1.

The company says enhancements include a five-year standard warranty, as well as offering warranty extensions for customers conducting preventive maintenance. As well, the new offerings also provide an online, level 1 training program. Optional in-person, on-site training will remain available for customers.





“The latest WindCube enhancements demonstrate Vaisala’s unwavering commitment to meeting the evolving needs of wind energy customers while remaining the trusted choice for weather intelligence solutions in the renewable energy sector,” says Alexis Crama, vice president for Renewable Energy Business in Weather and Environment at Vaisala.

“Extending our warranty to five years and introducing comprehensive e-learning capabilities allows us to not just improve the WindCube product but evolve how an entire industry approaches wind measurement campaigns.”

In September, Vaisala unveiled Compass, its weather-based decision-making platform for the renewable energy industry.