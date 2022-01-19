Utility Submits Proposal for 2,042 MW of Wind Power

MidAmerican Energy has filed a proposed project with the Iowa Utilities Board that would add 2,042 megawatts of wind generation and 50 megawatts of solar generation to its portfolio of generating assets.

The $3.9 billion project, dubbed Wind PRIME, would join the company’s $14 billion in renewable energy investments across Iowa since 2004.

“Iowa is a renewable energy leader, thanks in large part to MidAmerican Energy’s proven track record of clean energy commitments and investments that are a true competitive advantage for our state,”

“MidAmerican’s Wind PRIME is a commitment and investment on a whole new level, cementing Iowa’s clean energy leadership for many years to come,” says Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

Wind PRIME, MidAmerican’s 13th renewable energy generation development, conveys that “now is the prime time to embark on this opportunity, and to reflect that although wind is an essential component, the project also includes solar energy generation and the examination of new clean energy technologies that will be an important part of the net-zero transition,” the company says.

“The Wind PRIME project will position us and our customers for a sustainable future, while ensuring we continue to deliver affordable and reliable energy,” comments Kelcey Brown, president and CEO of MidAmerican.

MidAmerican estimates that last year it delivered 88% renewable energy on an annual basis to customers across the state. When combined with MidAmerican’s other projects, the Wind PRIME project would allow MidAmerican to provide renewable energy equal to its Iowa customers’ full annual usage.

The utility estimates that Wind PRIME will create more than 1,100 full-time jobs during the construction phase and another 125 full-time positions for ongoing operations and maintenance.

In addition, Wind PRIME will provide an average of $24 million-plus per year in local property tax payments on wind turbines and solar facilities, as well as more than $21 million in annual landowner easement payments.

If approved, the company plans to complete construction in late 2024.

