US Wind Progresses with Maryland Offshore Wind Projects

US Wind Inc. has signed labor agreements to support its first major offshore wind project for Maryland, the 22-turbine MarWin project, and all other future projects.

In addition, the offshore wind development company has a new port facility agreement with Tradepoint Atlantic to develop 90 waterfront acres into a new offshore wind deployment hub.

US Wind will initially invest $77 million via the MarWin project.

Expansion plans to develop up to an additional 1,200 MW of offshore wind energy with the new Momentum Wind project are in the works as well. In addition, a proposal has been submitted for a new steel fabrication facility in Baltimore County at the Tradepoint Atlantic site – Sparrows Point Steel – to be built in conjunction with Momentum Wind. At full capacity, Momentum Wind would include up to 82 turbines.

Catalyzed by a landmark 90-acre lease agreement with Tradepoint Atlantic at Sparrows Point Shipyard, the former home of Bethlehem Steel, US Wind will build on the port investment already committed via the MarWin project to facilitate the investment of an incremental $150 million to develop Sparrows Point Steel, Maryland’s first manufacturing facility dedicated to the creation of offshore wind foundations.

“Because of the successes we’ve achieved in the development of MarWin, US Wind is ready to offer Maryland its most ambitious clean energy project to date and, with it, the state’s first permanent offshore wind steel fabrication facility,” says Jeff Grybowski, US Wind’s CEO. “Developing Momentum Wind and Sparrows Point Steel at full capacity will give Maryland the opportunity to bring steel back to Baltimore and become the epicenter of offshore wind manufacturing.”