US Wind, Haizea Wind Group Partner on Monopile and Tower Fabrication Facility

Baltimore-based US Wind Inc. says it has formed a long-term partnership with Haizea Wind Group Management S.L. to manage and operate Sparrows Point Steel, a permanent offshore wind factory in Baltimore County, Md. The facility will be available to manufacture steel components for the U.S. offshore wind industry, including monopiles and towers.

“Sitting on nearly 100 acres of waterfront in Baltimore County, Sparrows Point Steel is poised to become the best offshore wind heavy logistics and fabrication yard on the East Coast,” says Jeffrey Grybowski, US Wind CEO. “Haizea’s depth of knowledge and expertise will cement Maryland’s role as a hub of offshore wind manufacturing in the U.S.”

Once built, the facility will have significant marshaling and storage land, as well as considerable quayside access and an adjacent drydock.