United States, Germany Sign Climate and Energy Partnership

Germany’s Federal Economics and Climate Action Minister, Robert Habeck, and Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, Annalena Baerbock, have signed a joint declaration on a climate and energy partnership between the United States and Germany with the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for Climate Protection, John Kerry, and U.S. Energy Deputy Secretary David M. Turk.

The joint declaration of the climate and energy partnership identifies three priorities: accelerating climate action to achieve a carbon-neutral future, the development and application of technologies to accelerate the energy transition, and the promotion of ambitious climate policy and energy security in third countries.

The cooperation should take place in joint working groups. Such working groups have already been set up for the offshore wind energy sector. Martin Skiba, a member of the board of directors of Foundation Offshore Wind Energy, and Nate McKenzie, technology manager for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office, will jointly lead the working group, each from a German and American perspective. In addition to German Offshore Wind Initiative GOI Mike Matthews, around 10 other members from science and politics have been nominated so far.

The working group will meet several times a year. Contents include updates on the current status of offshore wind development, challenges in the supply chains, and the professional exchange on the regulatory framework and R&D topics. The working group last met in April of this year on the occasion of the IPF2022 in Atlantic City, N.J.

