UL’s New HQ Offers Safety Support for Offshore Wind Operations

Global safety science company UL has launched a new office in Scotland, which will serve as the global hub for its growing offshore wind services. From this Glasgow location, UL will deliver expert support for customers and their projects worldwide, helping navigate complexities and mitigate risks through the various stages of development and operation by providing access to science, engineering, data and software.

David Parkinson, the offshore wind lead in UL’s Asset and Sustainability Performance division, will lead the Scotland office. UL’s offshore team has over 60 years of combined experience in the energy industry. Recent efforts include working with owner engineers, due diligence and early development support projects in Vietnam, Spain, the United Kingdom and Australia, and undertaking market studies for businesses entering the offshore space.

The announcement follows the recent publication of results from Crown Estate Scotland’s seabed leasing auction, ScotWind, which will see 10 GW of offshore wind development across 15 projects over the coming years.

“The recent ScotWind auctions have shown that Scotland is one of the global hubs of ambitious, pioneering offshore wind development,” states Parkinson. “To help advance offshore wind developments, we want to be in close proximity to our customers. Thus, Glasgow is a natural choice for UL’s base of our global offshore wind service offerings. From here, we will be well placed to work with customers in all major territories and markets, offering technical advisory, due diligence and software solutions to stakeholders working across the full spectrum of offshore wind.”

“The offshore wind industry brings great opportunity and interesting challenges requiring continued collaboration and innovation,” Parkinson adds. “With a huge pipeline of projects worldwide, both in established and emerging markets, UL is well-placed from our base in Glasgow, and with operations and presence around the world, to aid developers, investors and operators to help advance offshore wind development.”