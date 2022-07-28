UKA Progresses with Permitting Process for 80 MW Wind Farm

Wind and solar farm developer and operator UKA’s 80 MW Hickory Wind facility in Illinois is moving forward from land acquisition to permitting.

Over the next few months, the Hickory Wind team will be working on a series of studies, including environmental, avian, shadow flicker, sound and decommissioning, which will help ensure that the future wind farm complies with all local, county, state and federal wind farm regulations.

This transition represents a significant step forward for Hickory Wind, which is expected to contribute more than $20 million in property taxes for all taxing districts over the next 25 years.

“This tremendous achievement for the people of La Salle County and UKA would not have been possible without the dedicated support and engagement from landowners, local officials, and community groups and businesses,” says senior project manager Denis Onwualu. “We are grateful for the support and look forward to becoming a long-time member of the La Salle County community.”

Onwualu says the project has also received a completed facility study report from transmission provider PJM, which is another significant milestone for the project.