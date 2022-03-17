U.K. Aims to Increase Energy Security with Intensified Offshore Wind Goals

In a drive to increase energy self-sufficiency and security, the U.K. is increasing its offshore wind power goals, reports Alex Morales of Bloomberg. The goals include fast-tracking technology deployment and exploring other types of clean energy – such as solar, hydro and geothermal power – as well as nuclear power.

The U.K. currently generates 14 GW from offshore wind farms with hopes of 40 GW by 2030 and 100 GW by 2050. Floating wind turbines will be part of the plan according to Morales’ sources.

A key component for wind project development in the near future will be shortening the approval process to speed up the installation times.

Photo by Theodor Vasile on Unsplash