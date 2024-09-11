TWP Submits Onshore Scoping Report for Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) has submitted its Onshore Scoping Report to Aberdeenshire Council, for the onshore infrastructure associated with its 1 GW Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm.

The report provides information on the proposed onshore infrastructure and further outlines the infrastructure’s EIA approach, including baseline data sources.

The project, located 44 kilometers to the east of Stonehaven, will connect to the grid in Aberdeenshire.





Submission of this report follows the company’s submissions of both the onshore and offshore scoping reports for its Ayre Offshore Wind Farm in the first half of the year.

“The submission of the onshore scoping report for the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm is a very significant milestone for the project and allows us to continue engagement with the local community on the emerging cable corridors, substation and landfall,” says Ian Taylor, TWP project director.

“We are looking forward to meeting with the communities on Bowdun in October at our planned events in Aberdeenshire.”