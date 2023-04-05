Twenty-Four Turbines Installed at the Arcadis Ost 1 Offshore Wind Farm

The installation of 24 turbines at Parkwind’s Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm on the Baltic Sea off the German shore has been completed, with most turbines already producing electricity.

This marks the end of the first installation campaign of the wind farm using the floating RNA installation method developed with Heerema MC and Vestas. Due to some delays on blade deliveries, the remaining three turbines will be installed this fall, completing the 257 MW wind farm.

The rotor nacelle assembly method has proven to be a successful and reliable method for installing wind turbine generators with floating installation vessels. Installation cycle times were consistent and competitive with traditional methods while the floating installation introduces various specific benefits, such as zero seabed interaction, which is especially important in areas of significant water depth or challenging soil conditions.

“As zones go further offshore and turbines increase in size, we are certain to see a continued demand for substantial innovation in our industry,” says Eric Antoons, co-CEO of Parkwind. “We are delighted to be a part of this journey.”