Trident Winds Submits First Floating Offshore Wind Lease Proposal in Washington

Trident Winds Inc., a Seattle-based offshore wind developer, has submitted an unsolicited lease request (ULR) to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean and Energy Management (BOEM) for a commercial lease to pursue the permitting, development, construction, operation and maintenance of the first floating offshore wind farm off the coast of Washington state.

The Olympic Wind project is planned to be sited 43 miles off the coast of the Olympic Peninsula, taking advantage of a vast offshore wind resource that will deliver approximately 2,000 MW of energy.

“The project will harness our unlimited, carbon-free offshore wind resources for the benefit of all Washingtonians,” says Trident Winds CEO Alla Weinstein. “We believe strongly that all voices matter and look forward to working with stakeholders to form strong partnerships that maximize benefits for surrounding communities.”

With the submission of the ULR, BOEM will conduct an initial review to confirm the applicant meets the agency’s legal, technical and financial qualifications to hold a lease on the Outer Continental Shelf for commercial offshore wind energy development. Following confirmation of qualifications, BOEM will issue a public notice of a request for interest to determine if competitive interest exists for the proposed site.