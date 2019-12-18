Tri Global Energy Sells Illinois Wind Energy Project

Renewable energy developer Tri Global Energy has sold its Woodford Wind Energy project to Denmark-based Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Comprising 31,000 leased acres in Woodford County, Ill., the project will be owned and operated by CIP’s U.S. subsidiary, Woodford Wind U.S. Inc. It involves more than 300 land owners and homeowners. Construction of the initial phase of the project is targeted to begin in January 2021, with commercial operations expected to commence by the end of 2021.

Woodford Wind Energy is the first wind project developed and sold by Tri Global Energy in Illinois. The developer has applied for two separate phases of interconnection – each phase for up to 400 MW of capacity – in the PJM system.

Since founding the project in 2018, Tri Global Energy has been the lead developer. Great Bay Renewables, a subsidiary of Altius Renewable Royalties, is providing royalty financing in support of Tri Global Energy completing project development through the start of construction. Tri Global Energy collaborated with local project developers Americlean Energy Group and Freedom Wind.

For Tri Global Energy, the close of this transaction follows recent announcements of three Texas wind energy projects: the sale of Changing Winds Renewable Energy and Canyon Wind projects (totaling 591 MW) and the start of operations of the 158 MW Gopher Creek Wind Energy project.