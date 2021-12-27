TransAlta Places Order for Vestas Turbines for Oklahoma Wind Farms

Vestas has received a 301 MW order from TransAlta Corp. to power two Oklahoma wind projects. The order consists of 33 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbine at White Rock East and 16 V162-6.0 MW turbines and one V136-3.45 MW turbines at White Rock West, respectively.

“In our pursuit to quickly and effectively scale the wind industry in the U.S., Vestas is thrilled to partner with TransAlta to deliver clean energy to Oklahoma,” says Laura Beane, president of Vestas North America. “We’re eager to leverage the EnVentus platform, the latest generation of Vestas technology aimed to deliver a higher level of performance for each unique wind site, at the collective White Rock Wind Project.”

“White Rock East and White Rock West will collectively be the largest wind project we have undertaken and is an excellent addition to our company’s expanding wind portfolio,” states John Kousinioris, president and CEO of TransAlta Corporation. “We are excited to be partnering with Vestas to enable such a significant investment for the company.”

Both orders include supply and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a 15-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimized performance of the asset.

Turbine delivery for both projects begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of 2023.