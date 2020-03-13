TPI Composites Promotes Executive and Board

TPI Composites Inc., an independent manufacturer of composite wind blades with a global footprint, has appointed William E. Siwek, currently president, to president and CEO, effective May 20, 2020.

Siwek also has been nominated to stand for election to join TPI’s board of directors, effective May 20, 2020.

“Bill’s appointment as CEO is part of our succession planning efforts to ensure that TPI remains well-positioned to execute on its long-term strategic goals,” says Paul Giovacchini. “Bill has built a great team and demonstrated tremendous leadership in his prior roles as President and Chief Financial Officer at TPI which will serve us well as he leads TPI going forward.”

Steven C. Lockard, whose career at TPI began in 1999 and who has served as CEO since 2004, has been nominated for a new three-year term as director and, if elected, will become Chairman of the TPI board, effective May 20, 2020. Steve will also serve as chairman of a newly formed Technology Committee of the Board to oversee the company’s innovation efforts for both wind and transportation markets.

In addition, TPI says Steven Bransfield and Michael DeRosa will be retiring from TPI’s board of directors, effective May 20, 2020. Mr. Bransfield has served as a Director at TPI since 2010 and Mr. DeRosa has served as a Director at TPI since 2009. Giovacchini, the company’s current chairman of the board, will assume the role of Lead Independent Director of TPI’s board of directors, effective May 20, 2020.

In 2019, TPI exceeded $1.4B in revenue and 18% global onshore wind market share. The company has over 13,000 employees, 18 GW of blade capacity within 6 million square feet of manufacturing space in 13 plants around the world.

“I look forward to leading TPI and the incredible team we have assembled and continuing to build value for all of our stakeholders including our stockholders, customers, associates and the communities in which we operate,” says Siwek.

“I also am excited to continue collaborating with Steve as TPI’s chairman on our strategy and development of the company’s advanced technology,” he adds.

TPI expects to continue to strengthen and diversify its board of directors during the remainder of 2020.

Photo: TPI Composites’ landing page