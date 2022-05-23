TPI Composites Names Ryan Miller as Top Financial Officer

TPI Composites Inc., an independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, has appointed Ryan Miller as CFO. He will lead TPI’s finance, accounting and investor relations functions.

Prior to joining TPI, Miller served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from December 2002 to February 2022, most recently as the vice president and CFO of the avionics division of Collins Aerospace from November 2018 to February 2022. Miller also worked for Deloitte & Touche LLP in public accounting in various audit roles.

“We are thrilled to have Ryan join the TPI executive team,” comments Bill Siwek, TPI’s CEO. “Ryan’s broad-based financial and investor relations background with global manufacturing companies will help us continue to focus on operating our business efficiently in a challenging macro environment and position TPI for long term, profitable growth.”