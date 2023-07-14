TotalEnergies Victorious at German Offshore Wind Auction

TotalEnergies recently won two maritime leases – N-12.1 and O-2.2 – after 64 rounds of bidding at the offshore wind power auction held by the Germany Federal Network Agency.

Located in the North Sea, 106 miles off the coast of Helgoland, site N-12.1 covers an area of around 77 square miles. Located in the Baltic Sea, 25 miles from the German island of Rugen, site O-2.2 has a surface area of around 40 square miles.

The leases will run for a term of 25 years, extendable to 35 years. With capacities of 2 GW and 1 GW respectively, the two wind farms will provide a volume of electricity equivalent to the consumption of more than 3 million homes.

TotalEnergies will pay the German federal government $653 million for the leases. The funds will be allocated to conserving the marine environment and promoting environmentally friendly fishing. The electricity transmission system operators in charge of connecting the projects will also be paid an annual fee for 20 years from commissioning of the sites.

TotalEnergies will market the power eventually generated by the offshore wind farms, either by selling it directly on the electricity market or by entering into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with end-buyers.