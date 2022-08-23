First Turbine at Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm is Generating Power

TotalEnergies and its partner, SSE Renewables, have begun power generation from the Seagreen offshore wind farm, 27 kilometers off the coast of Angus in Scotland, with the first turbine of a total of 114 being commissioned.

The aim is for the 1,075 MW farm to be fully operational in the first half of 2023. The $4.3 billion Seagreen project will be Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm and the world’s deepest fixed-bottom wind farm, as it is being developed in 59 meters of water depth.

“We are delighted to announce the start of power generation from Seagreen, our first offshore wind steps in the U.K.’s North Sea,” says Vincent Stoquart, senior vice president of renewables at TotalEnergies. “This marks a new step in the development of TotalEnergies’ offshore activities capacity. This milestone will contribute directly to our objective of reaching 35 GW of renewable electricity capacity worldwide by 2025.”

“We often talk about key milestones along a project’s journey, and Seagreen has had a number to date, but to see this turbine turning in the North Sea and to have reached first power safely, is a fantastic achievement for everyone connected to the project,” states Paul Cooley, director of offshore wind at SSE Renewables. “The project has already brought several benefits to the local community, the UK supply chain and, once completed, Seagreen will make a significant contribution to Scotland and the UK’s ambitious renewable energy targets.”

TotalEnergies entered into an agreement with SSE Renewables to acquire a 51% stake in the Seagreen project in June 2020. Seagreen has a capacity of 1075 MW. When fully operational, the site will produce around 5 TWh of renewable electricity per year.