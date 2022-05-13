TotalEnergies, Orsted Jointly Submit Bids for Offshore Wind

TotalEnergies and Ørsted have joined forces to jointly submit bids for the Holland Coast West offshore wind tenders, with the aim to achieve net positive impact on biodiversity and the Dutch energy system.

The Holland Coast West wind farms are to be located approximately 53 kilometers off the Dutch coast and have a combined capacity of nearly 1.5 GW.

“The energy transition brings new challenges, both in terms of environmental impact and integration of green energy into the power system,” says Olivier Terneaud, VP of offshore wind at TotalEnergies. “It’s precisely to meet these challenges that we’re participating in these tenders, together with Ørsted, to support the energy transition in the Netherlands, where we draw on more than half a century of Dutch offshore operational experience to be a reliable energy partner. As a global multi-energy company that places sustainable development at the heart of its strategy, we’d be delighted to realize these innovative projects.”

“We are very pleased with our partnership with TotalEnergies for the upcoming Dutch tenders,” comments Rasmus Errboe, head of Region Continental Europe at Ørsted. “With our joint bids, we want to ensure the Netherlands can accelerate its offshore wind build-out towards 2030 and beyond, in a state-of-the-art ecologically friendly manner and as part of an integrated energy system. Ørsted looks forward to making a significant contribution to the energy transition in the Netherlands, together with TotalEnergies.”

The HKW VI tender proposal will change how wind farms relate to ecology. With its measures and monitoring program as well as strong cooperation with companies, institutes, universities and NGOs, it focuses on working with all parties, both international and local, to build the knowledge needed to have wind farms strengthen nature by default.

Zeeland is the largest hydrogen cluster in the Netherlands. With 600 MW of electrolysis capacity, the largest green hydrogen cluster in the world will be made possible by 2027, powered solely by the Holland Coast West wind farm. The winners of the tenders are expected to be announced by the Dutch government in Autumn 2022.