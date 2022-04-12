TotalEnergies, KGHM Partnership Focuses on Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Development

TotalEnergies and KGHM have signed a partnership to participate on a 50/50 basis in the Polish government tender for the development of offshore wind projects. The government has launched a new auction scheme covering 11 areas in the Polish Baltic Sea, representing an expected total capacity of over 10 GW, in order to leverage the Baltic Sea’s strong potential for wind power generation due to favorable weather conditions.

TotalEnergies will leverage its experience in offshore operations and managing large-scale projects. KGHM, as a major Polish state-owned group, will bring its knowledge of the Polish market.

“The development of offshore wind contributes both to the Europe’s energy transition and supply security. With favorable weather conditions, Poland is particularly well positioned to participate in the growth of this promising market,” says Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “We are delighted to partner with KGHM to respond to Polish offshore wind tenders. Together, we will mobilize all our expertise to meet the challenges of these projects and thus contribute to Poland’s renewable energy goals.”

“In KGHM’s strategy, we declared the achievement of climate neutrality by 2050,” comments Marcin Chludziński, president of the management board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. “We are past the stage of planning and are involved in concrete actions. We are engaged in the process of acquiring several onshore and offshore projects. We have also submitted preliminary applications for the next round of permits in the Baltic. Cooperation with a French partner on an offshore wind farm project appears to be highly promising.”