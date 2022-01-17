TotalEnergies, GIG, RIDG Set to Develop Windfarm in Scotland

The joint venture between TotalEnergies (38.25%), Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) (46.75%) and RIDG (15%), a Scottish developer in offshore wind, has secured rights in the N1 area to develop a 2 GW offshore windfarm project in the ScotWind leasing round. The West of Orkney Windfarm will be located 30km off the west coast of Orkney in Scotland.

This project, which aims to start producing renewable power by 2030, represents potentially more than GBP£4 billion of investment.

As part of this development, the partners will unlock a £140m initiative to support the development of the local supply chain, including the enhancement of ports and harbor infrastructure in Orkney and Caithness.

The consortium has already undertaken extensive site investigations, especially in relation to the environment, to ensure that the project fully meets its sustainable development objectives. The consortium has also finalized a grid connection agreement with National Grid.

Once built, the windfarm could also deliver renewable power to the Flotta Hydrogen Hub, a proposed large-scale green hydrogen production facility in Orkney.

“We are very proud to have been awarded by Crown Estate Scotland the leasing rights to develop this offshore wind farm, TotalEnergies’ largest renewables project in Europe to date,” states Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies. “This project, which will complement our traditional activities in Scotland, is a perfect example of the transformation of our company. We will provide all our resources from our new U.K. Offshore Wind Hub in Aberdeen, which will draw on the expertise and supply chain of our oil and gas activities and on Scottish industry, all in close collaboration with the local communities. This project further demonstrates our commitment to the sustainable development of offshore wind and will contribute to our goal of reaching 100 GW of renewable generation capacity by 2030.”

The West of Orkney Windfarm is the fourth major offshore wind project that TotalEnergies has embarked on in the U.K. since 2020. The Company now has interests in projects with around 5 GW of potential capacity under development and construction in the U.K. These projects will come on stream between 2023 and 2030.

“We have been a long-term investor in the U.K. offshore wind sector, with an established Scottish footprint – and we are delighted that our commitment to these markets has been recognized,” says Mark Dooley, global head of GIG. “We believe this option agreement will be truly transformational for the wider Scottish economy, unlocking new ways to accelerate the transition to net zero and creating hundreds of green jobs.”

To date, Macquarie and GIG have supported more than half of U.K. offshore wind generation capacity in operation. GIG has invested in over 30 green energy projects in Scotland, supporting hundreds of sustainable Scottish jobs.

“It’s fantastic that Crown Estate Scotland share our vision for the West of Orkney Windfarm, a project that has been designed specifically around this location to benefit local communities, transition Scottish workers from oil and gas into renewables, and to act as a catalyst for supply chain growth,” adds Mike Hay, RIDG’s director. “Since submitting our bid we have continued to advance development and supply chain activities to ensure that we deliver on the objectives set out within it, and to maximize the economic opportunity from the expansion of offshore wind and green hydrogen in Scotland.”