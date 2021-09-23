TotalEnergies, GIG, Qair Bid on French Floating Offshore Wind

A consortium of TotalEnergies, Green Investment Group (GIG) and Qair has been pre-selected by the Direction Générale de l’Energie et du Climat (DGEC) to participate in an upcoming competitive tender for the development of a floating wind farm of up to 270 MW in Southern Brittany.

Through the tender, the consortium will bid to develop a project that will produce enough green energy to power the equivalent of 250,000 homes across France.

TotalEnergies, a broad energy company, has expertise in offshore operations and maintenance. It is already developing and building offshore wind projects with a cumulative capacity of approximately 6 GW, including three floating offshore wind projects in Europe and Asia.

Green Investment Group is a global leader in green energy investment and development, which has committed over €30 billion to the sector to date. It currently has a total global portfolio of 14 GW in the offshore wind sector.

Qair is an independent producer of exclusively renewable energy and floating wind power in France.

“We are delighted to join forces with our partners Qair and GIG once again to contribute to the French energy transition and the development of the Brittany region,” says Julien Pouget, senior vice president of renewables at TotalEnergies. “Thanks to our expertise in offshore projects and the development of renewable projects, we have the resources to meet the technical and financial challenges of the project.”

“The deployment of floating offshore wind at scale is critical to realizing the full potential of France, and the world’s, wind resource,” states Edward Northam, head of GIG Europe. “With its deep waters and industrial heritage, Brittany is fantastically placed to unlock this new sector, creating significant job and investment opportunities.”

“We are pleased to bring together our complementary expertise in the development, financing, construction and operation of renewable energy projects to contribute to the growth of the French floating offshore wind industry, built around an industrial project anchored in Brittany,” comments Louis Blanchard, president of Qair.

Image by lamoix