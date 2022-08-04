TotalEnergies, Corio and Qair Form Consortium for Floating Offshore Wind

A consortium of TotalEnergies, Corio Generation and Qair has been pre-selected by the French Directorate General for Energy and Climate (DGEC) to participate in a competitive tender to develop two floating wind farms in the Mediterranean Sea. The two projects of about 250 MW each could supply enough clean energy to meet the annual electricity consumption of almost 1 million people.

“After Brittany’s tender, we are delighted to renew our partnership with Qair and Corio to contribute to the development of floating wind in the Mediterranean and thus to the energy transition in France,” says Olivier Terneaud, VP of offshore wind at TotalEnergies. “If successful, we intend to mobilize our collective expertise to provide the best solutions to meet the technical, commercial and societal challenges of the project.”

The partners intend to support the development of a local Mediterranean industrial value chain for offshore wind power. To this end, the consortium plans to consult regional stakeholders, promote the local economy and ensure communities benefit from employment opportunities. The consortium will leverage each company’s technical expertise, financial resource and experience in the offshore wind sector:

“Corio Generation is delighted to combine forces with TotalEnergies and Qair,” comments Jonathan Cole, CEO of Corio Generation. “We truly believe France can become a world leader in the development of offshore wind. With its deep waters and industrial heritage, the Mediterranean is fantastically placed to benefit from floating wind technology, creating significant job and investment opportunities. Deploying new projects at scale will be critical to realizing the full potential of France’s wind resources and unlocking a significant clean, reliable and affordable source of electricity for generations to come.”

“We are happy to bring once again our partners TotalEnergies and Corio together around their complementary expertise in the development, financing and construction of offshore wind projects,” mentions Jérôme Billerey, France’s managing director at Qair. “In association with the Mediterranean territories, we will be keen to participate in the acceleration of the energy transition by developing locally the French floating offshore wind industry to come.”