Timken Appoints New Senior Sales Manager

The Timken Co., a company that specializes in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has appointed Eric Pressley senior sales manager of its energy markets unit.

Pressley is responsible for all sales activity within the Americas energy markets. Reporting to Pressley is Anna Healy, the senior technical sales specialist.

In the past decade, Timken has built a portfolio of solutions aimed at helping wind turbine operators and manufacturers improve the reliability of their assets and move the industry forward. The company has worked with customers to make improvements for wind turbine performance while minimizing costly, unanticipated repairs that continue to impact operators in all parts of the world.

“Eric brings strong sales and business development experience from a number of power transmission companies,” says Doug Knauf, vice president of U.S. distribution and regional OEM. “Customers in our growing energy business will benefit from his industry knowledge and background.”

Pressley’s experience includes senior sales positions for Dodge, Rexnord and Colfax Fluid Handling. He joined Timken in 2017.

For more information on Timken products and services in the wind industry, click here.