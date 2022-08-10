Through Joint Venture Hexicon, Avapa Develop Five Offshore Wind Sites

Wind power developer Hexicon is now operating in Italy through its joint venture, AvenHexicon Srl, with partner Avapa Energy Srl. AvenHexicon is currently in the process of developing five sites situated around the coasts of Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia. Grid applications have been filed for all five sites, State Maritime Concession applications have been submitted, with the first for the area in the Strait of Sicily, a 1,200 MW offshore wind farm, having been published.

With a large coastline and good wind resources, especially in the deep waters of the Mediterranean Sea, Italy has strong potential for floating wind. Recently, GWEC highlighted the country as one of the top five emerging markets for offshore wind. The country is aiming to generate 55% of its total electricity generation from renewables by 2030. Hexicon’s 50/50 joint venture AvenHexicon has just obtained the publication of the first one of several applications to the Italian authorities for State Maritime Concession for a 1,200 MW offshore wind farm outside of Porto Empedocle in south Sicily. The offshore wind farm in the Strait of Sicily is set to contribute to the Italian Government goals of deployment of 6-7 GW of new yearly renewable capacity to 2030.

The five potential development sites are situated around the coasts of Sardinia, Sicily and Puglia. Grid connections were applied for earlier this year, and with the Italian government signaling an ambition to take measures to speed up the processes for renewable energy projects, to faster cut dependence on Russian gas, the market is ready to meet the rising demand.

“This is certainly the first step in the positive and constructive process that we are prepared to follow to complete the permitting process with full involvement of all concerned stakeholders – from local communities to industrial groups, environmental groups and the transmission network operator,” states Alberto Dalla Rosa, CEO at AvenHexicon.

“Hexicon is active in several countries with multiple development sites, Italy being one of them,” adds Marcus Thor, CEO at Hexicon. “The signals are strong from the authorities, so it is full speed ahead for all projects in the area. We will continuously submit applications for all our sites in the near future and have great dedication in moving the process along.”