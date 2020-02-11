The White House Commits to Offshore Energy

The White House has called for increased spending on efforts to manage the growth of offshore renewable energy development – including offshore wind energy – in the U.S.

The government’s proposed 2021 budget includes a nearly $5 million dollar budget increase earmarked for offshore renewable energy in the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), a division of the Department of the Interior, to $26.5 million over the current $21.3 million. This increase could allow for greater development of offshore wind along U.S. coastlines and additional resources to maintain project reviews.

“The White House’s focus on offshore renewable energy as an economic development opportunity shows they understand America’s growing demand for offshore wind energy. As Americans increasingly support renewable energy to power their towns and cities, offshore wind is capable of not only meeting those needs but powering the world 18 times over,” says Liz Burdock, president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind.

“In the last decade, the network has seen how this new growing industry has attracted a deep and diversified supply chain from every region in the country and we appreciate the incredible day-to-day efforts BOEM has invested in the future of energy in the U.S.,” she adds.

The Business Network for Offshore Wind is the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to establishing an offshore wind supply chain in the U.S. It advances the industry forward through education, facilitating partnerships and events, including the International Offshore Wind Partnership Forum, the largest offshore wind conference in America.

You can learn more about the network here.

Photo: The Business Networks for Offshore Wind’s homepage.